MANILA – Vilma Santos-Recto shared a piece of advice to her son Luis Manzano and daughter-in-law Jessy Mendiola now that they are about to become first-time parents.

According to the screen veteran, the couple’s lives are surely going to change once their baby arrives and that is something that they should prepare for.

"Maiiba ang buhay nila, e. Kasi you wouldn't know as a mom, kahit ano ang sabihin mo, ‘Naku, alam mo 'pag naging nanay ka na ganito mangyayari sa iyo…’ You wouldn't know until ikaw mismo makakita na mayroong buhay na nanggaling sa iyo, na dun mo lang mare-realize na kaya mong ipagpalit ang buhay mo para sa mga anak mo,” she told PEP in an interview.

Santos said Manzano and Mendiola should also be ready to make their baby their first priority.

“Definitely 'pag lumabas na si Peanut, maiiba more or less next step ang status ng buhay nila as family. Kahit papaano may mga priorities sila na maiiba, and I told them to prepare for that,” she said.

“Iba na pag nandiyan na ang baby kaya kailangan it's more understanding. Ang thinking nila it's more of -- ikaw, ako, hindi na. Family na ang tingin mo dito. It's not only you’re my wife, you’re my husband; you're a mom, and you're a dad, you're a father,” she added.

When asked what kind of grandmother would she be, Santos said: “Kung nai-spoil mo ang anak mo, mas mai-spoil mo raw ang apo. Kung in-enjoy mo ang anak mo, mas mae-enjoy mo raw ang apo. I wouldn't know.”

Santos said she could only just imagine for now how protective she would be of her grandchild.

“But the thing is, kung nakikita ko ang sarili ko kung paano ako mag-alaga sa pamangkin ko o sa anak ng iba, hindi ko ma-imagine pag apo ko na. Baka ayokong madapa. Hindi naman ayaw padapuan ng lamok, sabi nila,” she said.

“I wouldn't know until nandiyan siya. Pero sabi nila, ganun daw. Hindi ko alam. Basta excited ako pag nandiyan na siya. Hindi ko alam kung i-spoil-in ko or bawal ma-spoil 'yung bata. I have no idea until I see my apo."

Santos said she also looks forward for Manzano and Mendiola’s baby to call her “Momsie Vi.”

