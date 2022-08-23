Screenshot from HBO's YouTube channel.

A new trailer of the HBO series 'The Idol' confirms that Jennie Kim of K-pop girl group Blackpink will be part of the show.

In the trailer, the K-pop idol was introduced as Jennie Ruby Jane along with the other members of the cast.

She will be joined by Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

Sam Levinson, creator of the Emmy-award-winning series "Euphoria," will be joining The Weeknd and Reza Fahim in the production.

Blackpink earlier dropped its new single “Pink Venom,” ending a 22-month hiatus.

Its last whole-group project was the band's first full-length album “The Album,” which was released in October 2020 and sold over a million copies.

Last year, members Rosé and Lisa put out solo albums. The group — composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — previously held a concert in Manila last February 2019.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: