Ogie Alcasid shows how selfless wife Regine Velasquez is

MANILA – Ogie Alcasid took to social media to share to his followers how caring his wife Regine Velasquez is.

On Instagram, Alcasid posted a photo of Velasquez sleeping by herself at their living room.

The singer-songwriter said Velasquez was the one who insisted on staying there when he still had COVID-19 so she could take care of him and their son Nate.

“Flex ko lang ang asawa ko. While I was in isolation, she stayed here in the living room despite having no real space to herself. Sabi ko, dyan na lang ako but she insisted to stay here because she had to take care of Nate too,” he wrote in the caption.

Thanking his wife for all she does, Alcasid added: “Ganyan siya kasimple at ka maalagain. Super Mom and Super Wife. Salamat mahal.”

Just this past weekend, “ASAP Natin To” aired the birthday special episode for Alcasid where he turned emotional paying tribute to Velasquez.

"In the 55 years that I'd be living here on earth, my biggest companion was music. Through my ups and downs, it's always been (music). But what brought music was you (Velasquez)," he said.

"I know it's my birthday. But you see, when I married you (Velasquez)..., when we got married, when the Pastor said, 'You are gonna be one,' that's how I feel. So, everything else that I celebrate in life, I celebrate with you. So, it's our birthday," he added.

Velasquez also became sentimental.

“I am your number one fan. You are such a blessing to me,” she said in front of their only son Nate, and their “ASAP” colleagues.

“Last night, I was telling him, ‘I cannot imagine my life not having you.' I’d probably be an old maid. So thank you for marrying me. I cannot imagine being with anyone else but you,” Velasquez added.

