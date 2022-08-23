MANILA — Multi-hyphenate Nadine Lustre wowed her followers with her bikini figure, as seen in her latest island snaps showing her aboard a yacht.

Lustre, 28, shared a photo of her posing in a white swimsuit over the weekend, captioned only with a smiley. As of writing, the post already had some 600,000 likes, with thousands of comments complimenting the actress’ fit physique.

A separate set of photos from Siargao-based photographer Wong Borja similarly shows Lustre on the sailing vessel, striking poses in a bikini.

Borja is the same collaborator who photographed Lustre apparently in the nude in Siargao, with the pictures going viral in July.

Lustre, who has a residence in Siargao, is no stranger to daring shoots and fashion statements. Her “Wildest Moments” visual album similarly had revealing outfits with the beach as a prominent setting.

The Gawad Urian best actress is gearing up for a busy latter-half of 2022, with a movie with Mikhail Red, the psychological thriller “Deleter,” scheduled for August filming and completion before the end of year.

