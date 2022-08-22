MANILA — Julia Barretto surprised her followers over the weekend with a sexy “photo album” where she is seen posing in lingerie, channeling her latest movie character.

On Instagram, the 25-year-old actress shared a series of sultry photos, introducing herself as her title character in her upcoming romance film “Expensive Candy.”

“Hello? It’s Candy. I’m coming soon,” Barretto captioned a set of snaps.

In the Jason Paul Laxamana movie, Barretto portrays a sex worker whose regular client, a virgin teacher (Carlo Aquino), starts to fall in love with her.

Another set of photos from the pictorial shows Barretto posing with Aquino, whom she was paired with for the first time in “Expensive Candy.”

Barretto, who rose to fame as a teleserye lead mostly with wholesome portrayals, has described her role in the movie as her most daring yet in her career.

The Viva Films offering will be released in cinemas on September 14.