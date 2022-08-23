Photo from ABS-CBN PR.





MANILA — ABS-CBN won a Philippine Quill Award for “Kapamilya Himig Handog,” an employee songwriting contest that enabled Star Music to discover new songwriters internally and led to the launch of Star Music’s “OPM Fresh Songwriters Series Vol. 1” EP featuring popular artists singing the contest’s top winners.



The top entries that are featured in the EP include “Kaya Pala” by Jona (written by Jane Abaday), “Sleep Tonight” by Trisha Denise (written by Mark Marcos), “Mahiwaga” by Bugoy Drilon and Liezel Garcia (written by Michelle Saubon and Michael Obregoso), “Ikaw Na Lang Ang Kulang” by Kyla (written by Kitte Estabillo and Paul Armesin), and “Stop Missing You” by Maris Racal (written by Mycah Borja).



The project fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of ABS-CBN employee composers to have their works heard as they are currently streaming on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, and YouTube.



An offshoot of the country’s premier songwriting competition, “Kapamilya Himig Handog” is an internal communications competition that allowed aspiring employee songwriters to unlock their potential in creating meaningful songs and be recognized by Star Music.



The Philippine Quill Awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines (IABC Philippines), annually honors excellent communications programs and skills by companies and agencies in the country.



“Kapamilya Himig Handog” also earned global recognition after bagging an international Gold Quill Award given by the International Association of Business Communicators at the Excellence Gala Night in New York, USA last June.

