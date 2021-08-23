WATCH: Julia Montes debuts in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Julia Montes debuts as Mara in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” opened its new season Monday with the debut of Julia Montes as the mysterious Mara, who crosses paths with Coco Martin’s Cardo at a coastal town.

In the episode titled “Bagong Yugto,” Cardo and Task Force Agila pushed toward the north to find respite, after learning of their foes' combined efforts to hunt them down.

Mara, meanwhile, appeared to be on a long journey herself, riding solo on a motorbike with a heritage city as her destination.

On her way there, Mara passed Cardo’s group, during their rest stop by the shore where they contemplated on their next move.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In teaser for Montes’ part in “Ang Probinsyano,” Mara and Cardo are seen at odds, pointing a gun at each other, before teaming up donning glamorous outfits.

Mara has been dubbed Cardo’s “last love”, after the deaths of Carmen (Bela Padilla) and Alyana (Yassi Pressman), and the departures of Glen (Maja Salvador) and Lia (Jane de Leon).

Montes has long been rumored to be Martin’s real-life partner.

The actress’ debut in “Ang Probinsyano” also marks her return to Primetime Bida, after a long hiatus from showbiz starting in 2018.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The new season of the well-loved series coincides with its upcoming sixth anniversary in September.

“Ang Probinsyano” has enjoyed enduring popularity, from being the undisputed No. 1 TV show in the Philippines via the since-shuttered ABS-CBN Channel 2, to being a record-breaker in terms of live viewership on YouTube.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.