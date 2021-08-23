Toni and Alex Gonzaga's parents are now vloggers too

MANILA – The parents of Toni and Alex Gonzaga have decided to follow their footsteps of their celebrity daughters.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Alex announced that her father Bonoy and mother Pinty have already decided to have their own YouTube channel.

“I am the proudest daughter! Within 24 hrs ng wala pa sila video meron na sila Silver Play button,” Alex said of her parents’ channel.

“Ang galing nyo mga ka-maintenance! Sobra masaya sila at tutok and basa sa comments nyo,” she added.

Encouraging her own subscribers to follow them too, Alex said: “Ibigay na natin sa mga tanders! Follow and watch nyo na sila.”

For their first vlog entry, the Gonzaga couple attended the birthday celebration of Pinty's brother.

“Ngayon po, susubukan namin mag vlog ni Mommy Pinty. Nandito kami ngayon sa bahay at kami ay paalis. Papunta kami sa hindi ko alam kung saan kami pupunta,” Bonoy said, drawing laughter from Alex.

In the short description of their vlog, the couple wrote: “First vlog namin practice lang pagpaensyahan n'yo na.”

As of writing, the vlog entry has already been viewed more than 745,000 times and Bonoy and Pinty Gonzaga already have 294,000 subscribers.

The Silver Play button is given by YouTube to content creators with at least 100,000 subscribers.