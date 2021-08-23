ABS-CBN’s The Filipino Channel (TFC) continues to maintain its lead in TV viewing engagement in multicultural Asian households in the United States.

This is based on the figures provided by Comscore, a leading and trusted source for television viewing data.

According to Comscore’s June and July 2021 TV viewing engagement, TFC reached the most households among Asian networks with nearly 200,000 households, followed by Sony Entertainment TV Asia (Southeast Asian) and GMA Pinoy (Filipino).

The report said TFC also got the most number of viewing hours in June and July in multicultural Asian households.

In July, TFC’s viewing hours per household was 38 percent higher than the next most watched Asian network.

TFC logged in 58 hours of viewing per household compared to 42 hours of viewing per household for GMA Pinoy TV in the same month.

Furthermore, in June, 18 of the top 20 shows were from TFC, while in July, 19 of the top 20 shows were from TFC with only one show from GMA Pinoy coming in at No. 17.

TFC was likewise the preferred channel among Filipino subscribers, being seen in 193,000 households as compared to GMA Pinoy TV's 159,000 households in July.

For the months of June and July, data also showed that more viewers were tuned in to TFC than GMA Pinoy TV during the critical day parts on weekdays and weekends.

"We are delighted by what Comscore data are revealing about TFC compared to other channels in the same category," said ABS-CBN North America managing director Jun Del Rosario.

Del Rosario added the viewing data in the US as shown by Comscore mirrors those in Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific based on viewing metrics of TFC’s digital platforms.

“This means, for example, that 'Ang Probinsiyano' is a top 10 program whether on cable, satellite, and digital platforms like iWant in North America, EMEA and APAC. This says much about the wide appeal of TFC's shows to different Filipino markets around the world," he explained.

It was only early this year that ABS-CBN TFC tapped Comscore to determine industry and market insights on content performance, audience behavior and preferences based on national TV audience measurement in the US.