“Lots going on at the moment”, especially with international pop superstar Taylor Swift.

On Monday (Manila time), Swift surprised "Swifties" as she joined video-sharing platform TikTok and uploaded her first video, promoting her album “Red (Taylor’s version)".

The TikTok video also features her released albums since last year: "folklore" which debuted on July 24, 2020, "evermore" on December 11, 2020, "Fearless" (Taylor’s version) on April 9, 2021, and "Red" (Taylor’s version), which is set to be launched on November 19 later this year.

Earlier this year, she also released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album "Fearless" which featured "Today Was a Fairytale".

Her caption also read “Lots going on at the moment”, which is a callback when she said “Not a lot going on at the moment” a lot of times.

Not a lot going on at the moment pic.twitter.com/NaRCqgCH4Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 27, 2020

In a span of an hour, the video amassed at least 104.7k likes and her verified account gained 133.7k followers. The video also had 305.5k views in just a short duration.

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking site that is also widely used in the Philippines.

On June 19, she announced the release of her re-recorded "Red" album. It will feature 30 songs, including one 10-minute track that is widely speculated to be Swift’s "All Too Well".

The re-recordings are a part of Swift’s efforts to take back control of her previous albums.

Swift’s biography in her TikTok account says “This is pretty much just a cat account”. she is a cat lover, and has posted pictures of her pets on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer has 11 wins and 41 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

In June last year in a story in Instagram, Swift lent her voice for the #JunkTerrorBill campaign in the Philippines.