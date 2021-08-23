Sitti gets fully vaccinated while pregnant

MANILA – Singer Sitti Navarro has decided to get herself vaccinated even if she’s pregnant in the hopes of protecting herself and her soon-to-be-born baby from severe cases of COVID-19.

On Instagram, Navarro said she and her husband “trust the science behind vaccines” and that “this is the best decision we can make for me and our baby in these extraordinary times.”

“Lately, I’ve been seeing a lot of posts of preggos contracting COVID after delivery. Their babies are separated from them right after delivery. I think I’ve seen two moms who sadly didn’t make it,” she said.

“I have two preggo friends who got COVID too. Both were treated in the ICU, 'yung isa napaanak ng maaga at 33 weeks. We all want to reach 37 weeks as much as possible because that’s when baby is considered full-term already. Deliver earlier than that and baby would have to stay in the NICU. Under normal circumstances, that would be very costly and emotionally/physically draining. What more now when our hospitals are nearly full capacity and Delta variant is spreading,” she added.

These are her primary considerations for getting vaccinated, Navarro explained. “I want to pass on antibodies to my baby while in utero. I want to do my part in reaching herd immunity.”

According to the bossa Nova singer, she got her first dose at 27 weeks following the recommendation of her doctor to take Pfizer, Moderna or Sinovac.

“Through the kindness of a good friend, we were able to get Moderna. The only side effects I felt the day after the first dose were slight fatigue, heaviness on injected site, and I pooped twice more than usual. Day 2 after first dose I was back to normal. My succeeding ultrasounds show that baby is doing okay too,” she said.

As she wrote the Instagram update, Sitti and husband finally got their second jab.

“Joey and I will now lie extremely low for the next two weeks until we get fully vaccinated. I asked him not to exercise for at least a week. A lot of people think that after the second dose they can go back to their daily routines but no. Those two weeks are when we should take extra extra care -- staying home at all times and resting as much as we can.”

Navarro said the doctor in the vaccination site only asked for a clearance from her OB and that’s what she presented to get the COVID-19 shots.

To end her post, she encouraged all her followers to remain safe and healthy during these trying times.