MANILA -- The norm is for the younger set to remake the classics.

But come September 11, the original line-up of the seminal Filipino band Side A will cover the songs of the daughter of band member Joey Benin -- popular singer-songwriter Clara Benin.

When Joey Benin first heard his daughter perform her original songs, he wondered, “When will Clara invite me to perform with her?”

Of course, it was inevitable.

They performed a stripped-down version of the Frank Sinatra classic “Fly Me to the Moon” with Clara singing and Joey on bass.

“Pumasa ako sa audition ko sa anak ko,” joked the father.

Joey, who is known for his songwriting prowess and bass playing for Side A where he penned many of the band’s hit singles, also joined his daughter on stage during the launch of her “Riverchild” album in 2015.

Since then, both father and daughter have since hit the stage a few more times.

However, this coming September 11, Clara will join her father’s band -- the original line-up dubbed Side A Redux to differentiate it from the current incarnation of the band that still performs to this day -- as they perform a few of her songs in the online show "Calesa 2nd Set."

“This time, it is not just me and my dad but Side A and it is going to be exciting,” cooed Clara. “They will perform some of my originals with a Side A kind of arrangement to it. And it’s cool-sounding.”

Growing up with a father for a musician and a mother who was a worship leader meant that there was music around home.

“My dad had his records and compact disc while my older brother listened to alternative rock,” shared Clara. “When we moved to Negros, we didn’t have cable television and the internet connection wasn’t that good so I was bored.”

One day, Clara picked up her dad’s acoustic guitar and that moment opened up a whole new world for her.

“I fell in love with music and it became personal for me,’ bared Clara. “And it saved me in many ways. It was that powerful.”

From posting videos of cover songs to her originals on YouTube, Clara has since become one of the country’s top young recording artists.

“I was a shy and reserved teenager. None of my friends knew that I loved music this much so they were surprised when they saw my videos.”

“I was impressed with her songs,” chimed in her father who couldn’t help but notice that his daughter’s music had traces of the music that he liked and was influenced by -- Joni Mitchell (especially her “Shadows and Light” album that married folk music and jazz).

“Aside from John Mayer, I would say that yes, Joni Mitchell was a huge influence. The personal and intimate nature of her songs spoke to me.”

Clara’s songs in turn spoke to the Side A Redux.

“When I shared her songs to the band, they were all praises for Clara’s musicality,” said Joey. “And we can’t wait to perform this for everyone.”

So this “duet” of sorts is a match made in heaven.

“I am looking forward to 'Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set,'” summed up Clara. “It’s always a treat to perform with my dad and for the first time, with Side A. And it’s for a good cause as the proceeds will go to feeding the poor and hungry.”

And just like any proud father, Joey closed it up, “Any time you get to perform with your child, it’s something to treasure. I always do.”

Tickets to the “Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set” online concert is slated on September 11 8:30 p.m. Philippine time, 8:30 p.m. Dubai time; 6:30 p.m. Milan, Italy time; and 8:30 p.m. North America time. Tickets cost P1,000 or US$20 at carlopacific.com or KTX.ph.