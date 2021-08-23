MANILA -- R&B singer-songwriter Quest has launched his new single “Good Old Days” and wants nothing but to share that nostalgic feeling with his fans.

"I want to share a message of hope to everyone, encourage people to remember how it feels like before the chaos came in while moving on in life. To inspire everyone to reminisce forward. Learn from our losses and stand back better from our failures. To remind ourselves that life will only get better if we choose to respond properly," Quest explained.



"Bring it back to the feeling / Hear the church choir singing / Family meals on a Sunday / Drive down the highway / Doing things our way," Quest sings in the bridge of “Good Old Days,” remembering a simpler time.

"I miss fellowship with my loved ones. I miss traveling abroad. I miss watching a movie in the cinemas. I miss the old normal." he added, talking about some of the things that he misses.

As the third song on Warner Music Philippines' #GLOPM roster, “Good Old Days” gave Quest a chance to team up with two Filipino-Canadian producers who have worked with Chika, Christina Aguilera, Alessia Cara, Akon, and Little Mix among others.

On how the collaboration started, Quest shared: "I have the chorus playing in my head for quite a while even before meeting KUYA Productions but I just couldn't find the right pieces to build it. Then Alex Lim (of Warner Music Philippines) came up with the GLOPM initiative and I am fortunate enough to be connected or be the artist chosen for them. Then when they sent me the perfect beat for it, the moment I heard the beat, I knew that that was the missing element to finishing the song. Building it became so effortless since the brilliance of Sammy Gerongco and Andrew Briol brought new life to it. We actually finished it in less than three Zoom production sessions (three hours combined if I’m not mistaken)."



“Good Old Days” reveals bittersweet truths about living -- or surviving -- in the "new normal." Quest makes sure that we're looking at the world by both looking inward and still looking forward to the future.

When asked what the song has taught him in terms of putting himself in that nostalgic headspace, Quest said: "That you can take that good feeling you had in the past and find it again in the future. Or better yet, create it. I truly believe life will only get better and it's always up to us and how we respond to our every day. Life will always be filled with good and bad moments, people, opportunities. I guess I have learned to magnify the good and learn from the bad. The moment I embraced my life with all my strengths and weaknesses that’s when I've learned to celebrate every moment given to me. I maximize what I currently have. Stay grateful in the now. But also aim to grow and succeed along the way."



Over the past years, Quest has given us songs that are rooted on faith, positivity, and self-reflection.

On his responsibility as an artist, he said: "Those three elements will help you propel in life. Being sure of what you hope for (faith), having the courage and confidence that you will get to your destination (positivity), and to always be in a place of humility so we can learn and grow through wins and losses (self-reflection). They say sometimes you win, most of the time you learn. Learn things with grace."