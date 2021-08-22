MANILA -- The pandemic has not stopped Viva Films from actively producing content. It is the busiest studio in the country to date, churning out films mainly for its streaming platform, Vivamax, with more than 600,000 subscribers to date, after only six months.

“Agnostic” is the word used by Vincent del Rosario, president and CEO of Vivamax, to describe how Viva works with the best names in the industry.

“Not because we are Viva, we will limit the content sourcing from within,” Del Rosario told ABS-CBN News. “The idea is to work with all the best creators. We haven’t waivered in that idea.”

Since the launch of Vivamax last Januay 2021, it has featured originally produced series, movies, documentaries, and concerts.

“Nakita niyo na ang mga projects that starred the big names in the industry, with Sharon [Cuneta], Sarah [Geronimo], Vice Ganda,” Del Rosario pointed out. “Ito rin ang naging platform to launch new breakout stars.”

Del Rosario announced that Anne Curtis is expected to resume her acting career, after being sidelined by her pregnancy, giving birth and taking care of her daughter Dahlia Amelie for two years.

In the first quarter of 2022, Curtis has agreed and committed to start working on an Erik Matti’s horror series, to be line-produced by Dondon Monteverde.

Meanwhile, Bela Padilla has finished three films with Viva. She directed “3-6-6,” with Zanjoe Marudo that is now being polished.

There are many other films slated for theatrical release, according to Del Rosario.

“We have a dozen movies that are all finished, but waiting for theatrical release. We have two with the Gonzaga sisters [Toni and Alex] and one with Dingdong Dantes ['A Hard Day'].

“Their budgets necessitate theatrical release. We can’t just release them on Vivamax. So we continue to maintain our partnership with the cinema chain.

“All of us have been waiting. For the past 38 years, cinema has been our life blood. Nakakapanibago, but at the same time, we welcome this new opportunity to offer direct-to-consumer service.”

Matteo Guidicelli has “Pedro Penduko” that has yet to start filming. “Matteo was already training before the pandemic,” Del Rosario said. “But the movie has major production requirements. With the restrictions and protocols, we cannot mount it.”

Geronimo’s contribution was her “Tala” concert, that has been the most viewed entry on the platform, aside from the fact that she is the brand ambassador of Vivamax.

“Tita June [Torrejon-Rufino, Viva’s head of production] has been consolidating materials to be pitched to Sarah, hoping that by the first quarter of 2022, she will agree to do a movie,” Del Rosario said.

“Sarah is always open to do a movie with us. The consistent challenge with our creative is to give her the right material that she will like and consider. Right now, nag-iipon kami ng materials that she might consider, but the earliest is first quarter of next year for Sarah to work with us again.”

Geronimo’s “Tala” topped the platform since the concert was shown last May. Films like Darryl Yap’s “Paglaki Ko, Gusto Ko Maging Pornstar,” which launched the platform last January, as well as “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” lead the most-viewed entries.

“We realized that without a broadcast network, this is a way and opportunity for us to launch new stars, like Kim and Jerald [Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles], in a way, produkto ng Vivamax, along with Sunshine Guimary, AJ Raval, Rhen Escaño. Marami ding naka line up in the future.”

In various stages of production are movies that Viva will release within the year and lined up even for 2022. In fact, Rufino met recently with ABS-CBN's chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, to borrow stars from the network who can do films with Viva.

The likes of Carlo Aquino, JM De Guzman, and Barbie Imperial have been loaned out to Viva for film projects and the stars committed to work with Viva.

“We are seeking out artists from other management companies,” Del Rosario maintained. “We feel hindi complete ang universe ng Viva if puro artista lang namin ang nakikita. We are agnostic. We are good with any partner. Mas maganda maraming nakakasama.”

Rufino has been mandated to come up with, if not release, at least five movies a month. “She makes sure everyone follows strictly the protocols set by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force],” Del Rosario said.

“Every month, we greenlight new productions. Many stars have been contracted to do projects for us. We have lined up and fashioned deals with top directors in the country.

“We are also working with top production houses. We get our content from different sources, so I guess walang umay factor because you’ll see the best in the industry working with us, working for us or us licensing from them.”

More than two dozen titles are in the line-up, good up to 2022. The films will be streamed online on Vivamax.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta will have a follow-up to her successful and much talked-about “Revirginized,” with “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha.”

After two decades, Mark Anthony Fernandez will be paired anew with his erstwhile sweetheart and love team partner, Claudine Barretto, in a romance drama, “Deception,” to be directed by Joel Lamangan.

Meanwhile, Fernandez will go in drag with fellow actors Baron Geisler, Jeric Raval and Joel Torre in “Bagong Badings.”

Yassi Pressman and JC Santos are paired for the first time in Nuel Naval’s tear-jerking Filipino adaptation, “More Than Blue,” with Marco Gumabao and beauty queen-turned-actress Ariela Arida.

Real-life couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial will be paired onscreen for the first time in a roadtrip hugot film, “Pagtugon Tayo,” a project to be megged by Fifth Solomon.

Loyzaga joins Christian Bables, Kylie Verzosa and Sean de Guzman in a different adventure on “Bekis on the Run,” with Lamangan at the helm.

JM De Guzman and Kim Molina are paired for the first time in Naval’s “Adik sa ‘Yo,” written by Mel Mendoza Del Rosario.

Singer-actor Janno Gibbs will play the title role as a super hero in “Mang Jose,” inspired by Parokya ni Edgar’s hit.

Social media triumvirate Beks Battalion – Chad Kinis, MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez – with Marco Gallo flew to Siquijor to complete the romantic-comedy, “Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso.”

Marquez, for his part, topbills the dark comedy, “Sarap Mong Patayin,” with hunk actor Keith Thompson and Arida.

Director Mac Alejandre works at the helm of “My Husband, My Lover,” which brings together beauty queens Verzosa and Cyndi Miranda, with Gumabao and Joem Bascon.

Rapper-comedian Andrew E. meets screen siren Sunshine Guimary and sexy princess AJ Raval, in the wacky comedy, “Shoot, Shoot,” directed by Al Tantay.

The Kim-Je (Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles love team) will reunite onscreen in the comedy, “Sa Haba ng Gabi.” It will be certainly be riot and laughter with Candy Pangilinan joining the cast.

“House Tour” casts Fernandez, Guimary, Miranda, Loyzaga, with Kean Cipriano and Rafa Siguion-Reyna, directed by Roman Perez, Jr.

Yam Laranas will direct “Paraluman,” with Rhen Escaño and the comebacking Jao Mapa.

An original documentary, “Divorce,” will also be extensively tackled.