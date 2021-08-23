MANILA – Liza Soberano had fun playing a trivia game with her boyfriend Enrique Gil in her first vlog entry in more than a month.

In her latest post on her YouTube channel, Soberano said she invited Gil to guest in her vlog to play with her “Pangalanan ang Pinoy Teleserye o Pelikula” in celebration of Buwan ng Wika this August.

For the mechanics of the game, the two of them would be shown pictures or stills of a Filipino movie or TV series and they have to guess its title.

“Kung makakasagot kami ng tama, may bragging rights kami. Kapag talo, may parusa at ang parusa na iyon ay siling labuyo,” Soberano explained.

If the person who raised his or her hand first did not get the correct answer, the other one has a chance to steal.

Throughout the game, Soberano and Gil were made to guess the titles of 20 movies and teleseryes.

The titles that they had to guess were “The Breakup Playlist,” “My Ex and Whys,” “Gagamboy,” “Praybeyt Benjamin,” “A Second Chance,” “The How’s of Us,” “I’m Drunk I Love You,” “Diary ng Panget,” “Encantadia,” “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” “Love You to the Stars and Back,” “Pangako Sa’yo,” “No Other Woman,” “Paano Na Kaya,” “Dyesebel,” “I Love Betty La Fea,” “Super Inggo,” “Wildflower,” “Feng Shui” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.”

At the end of the game, Soberano got more answers right. She, however, still joined Gil in eating pepper for every wrong answer she gave.

Before the video ended, Soberano took the opportunity to thank all her followers for her Gold Plaque from YouTube.

“I finally got my one million subscribers, thanks to all of you. I would like to dedicate this to all of you guys who have subscribed to me, thank you so much for continuously supporting me even though there’s a lack of content from my end. But don’t worry, we are really trying to provide you guys something new,” she said.

As of writing, Soberano has 1.44 million subscribers.