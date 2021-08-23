MANILA -- It’s not very often that John Lloyd Cruz offers his fans a glimpse of his private life.

The actor, however, did just that to pay tribute to his father on his special day.

To mark his dad’s birthday this year, Cruz shared on social media a laidback picture of them together along with his three-year-old son Elias.

In the photo, the three of them could be seen by a bahay kubo, clad in shorts and white shirt.

“Salamat daddy, happy birthday,” Cruz simply wrote in the caption.

Among those who left a comment in Cruz’s post were celebrity couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez.

“Happy Birthday Daddy!!! We Love you,” Salvador said.

“Happy Birthday Tito,” added Nunez.

ABS-CBN News anchor Karen Davila, who got to interview Cruz recently, also commented on the picture.

“Awww Happy Birthday to your dad. Blessings always! God always makes something new,” she said.

Currently, Cruz is staging his return to showbiz after stepping away from the limelight in October 2017, when he was still with Star Magic.

Almost four years since, Cruz said of his return: “Merong isa na nagsabi, dinagdagan niya ng ‘bumalik na sa showbiz.’ 'Yun medyo, oo nga naman. Bumalik ako sa showbiz pero hindi ako umalis sa paggawa ng sine.”

“Hindi ako umalis sa harap ng camera. Kasi kahit naman tumigil ako noon with my usual work in showbiz, in films and TV, nagtuloy pa rin naman ako but much, much smaller production,” he added.