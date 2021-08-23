MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez turned to social media to share her birthday message for her grandmother, veteran singer-actress Pilita Corrales.



"I count my lucky stars every day that you are in my life. my north star. the greatest. I love you so much, mamita. and that is an understatement. happy birthday," wrote Gutierrez as she shared photos of Corrales and her.

Dubbed as the "Asia's Queen of Songs," Corrales is the mother of Gutierrez's father, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez.

The music icon was the first Filipino to win in an international music festival -- the first Tokyo Music Festival in 1973.

She is known for her classic OPM hit “Kapantay ay Langit,” which was written by George Canseco. Corralels is also known for her signature song "A Million Thanks To You.”

Currently, Gutierrez is gearing up for her first Kapamilya series "Marry Me, Marry You."