MANILA – Janine Gutierrez is dedicating her Rising Star Award from the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) to movie enthusiasts who kept on supporting the industry despite the ongoing global pandemic.

In a lengthy Instagram post where she showed off her trophy, Gutierrez said these movie enthusiasts are one of the reasons “Dito at Doon” became successful.

“This award is especially for everyone who has supported Filipino films despite cinemas being closed for a year and a half now. Hindi madali pero andito ka. Sa mga bumibili ng ticket online, sumusuporta sa mga streaming sites at naglalaan ng oras para sa mga virtual premiere – salamat,” she said.

“Thank you for supporting the industry and everyone who works in it. You mean everything to us. Thank you for coming with us on this journey,” she added.

According to Gutierrez, “Dito at Doon” is special to her because of its relatable story.

“Our little lockdown film is so special to me at mas special pa na maraming naka-relate kay Len at Caloy at sa walang sawang ECQ. As we kept saying nung press days namin for the film, sana magsilbi itong paalala na kung ano pa man ang pinagdadaanan mo, hindi ka nag-iisa,” she said.

Gutierrez also thanked everyone behind the film, as well as the NYAFF.

“Thank you so much to the @newyorkasianfilmfestival for the Rising Star Award. So grateful for your support of Filipino films and creatives, for sharing your platform and getting our stories out into the world.”

Lastly, Gutierrez noted that her new recognition “is also because ‘Babae at Baril’ was part of the #NYAFF last year.” Hence, she is also forever grateful to team that made that movie possible.

“Dito At Doon” follows the blooming romance between Len (Gutierrez), a frontliner, and Cabs (Santos), a delivery man, who meet at an “e-numan” through a mutual friend.

It marked Gutierrez and Santos’ first film together, and also stars Yesh Burce and Victor Anastacio. It will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning September 2.

Read our review of “Dito at Doon” here.