'Dito at Doon' is finally coming to Netflix

MANILA — “Dito at Doon,” the romance movie starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos, is finally headed to the giant streaming platform Netflix.

The movie, which goes by the English title “Here and There,” will be available for subscribers starting September 2.

The JP Habac film was originally set for a March 17 release in cinemas, but TBA Studios has decided to postpone that plan due to health and safety concerns, amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Instead, it headed straight to digital streaming via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Cinema 76 @ Home, and Ticket2Me last March 31.

In the movie, Cabs (Santos) and (Len) Gutierrez discover romance through video calls and chat. They eventually find comfort in each other, despite being apart, a setup many couples could relate to during the pandemic.

The film’s theme song is Ben&Ben’s “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” which talks about respecting each other’s differences.

“Dito at Doon” is the first team-up between Gutierrez and Santos.

