BTS sets new record on Spotify

South Korean act BTS proved their historic career is not built on their English titles alone after setting another impressive record on Spotify.

"Just One Day," the Bangtan boys' smooth R&B track from their second mini-album “Skool Luv Affair," has just surpassed 100 million streams on the platform, making them the first group to have 75 songs achieve this feat.

The 2014 track, penned by J-Hope, RM, and Suga, the septet's most prolific songwriters, was among the first titles where BTS strayed away from their darker rap-heavy style.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Although they are now globally renowned as pop hitmakers, BTS initially debuted in 2013 as a rebellious hip-hop group with edgy releases like "No More Dream," "N.O," "Boy in Luv," including the hard-hitting punchy "Cypher" series.

Over the last eight years, however, BTS has experimented with various sounds, churning out commercially and critically successful tunes such as EDM mix "DNA," trap fused "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," power ballad "Spring Day," as well as rap-rock titles "Fake Love" and "Dionysus."

To date, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook flaunt a diverse discography of about 230 songs, which they mostly wrote and produced themselves, in three different languages, Korean, Japanese, and English.

While it is the Bangtan boys' latest songs "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance" that undoubtedly boosted the pop act into unparalleled heights of stardom the past year, it was their Korean releases that have cemented them as music icons.

Among the songs performed in their native tongue, which are often more pensive and contain strong messages, may it be personal or societal, that surpassed 100 million streams are "MIC Drop," "So What," "21st Century Girls," "Epiphany," "Awake" and "Stigma."

The multi-awarded Korean discography has also smashed several other records on Spotify alone. "Euphoria," for example, the solo track of Jungkook from the band's 2018 album "Love Yourself: Answer," holds the title for the most-streamed Korean B-Side and most streamed song by a Korean male idol on the platform.

Meanwhile, their 2020 8-track record "BE," which includes "Life Goes On," the first-ever Korean piece to top the Billboard Hot 100, became the fastest album by a group in the platform's history to have every single song surpass 100 million streams.

"BE" joins the septet's 2019 EP "Map of the Soul: PERSONA" as the only albums by a South Korean act to attain the milestone.

Meanwhile, their ballad-rich Japanese discography also boasts successful figures on the platform. Songs that hit the 100 million mark are "Stay Gold," "Your Eyes Tell," "Lights," and "Film Out."

BTS, named by the Guinness World Records as Spotify's most-streamed group of all time in May, currently boasts a whopping 35 million monthly listeners on the platform.