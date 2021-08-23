Angel Locsin gets fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin is the latest high-profile celebrity to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On her social media pages, Locsin shared photos of her being inoculated with her second dose of a vaccine brand which she did not specify.

“Fully vaccinated today!” Locsin wrote, thanking the medical staff and doctor of the vaccination site.

Addressing her followers, she added: “How about you? Have you been vaccinated or when’s your next dose?”

Locsin previously shared that her parents, who were previously “anti-vaxxers,” in her words, were vaccinated in April.

Locsin has been a visible figure in relief programs amid the impacts of the pandemic.

She most recently made headlines when she got married to film producer Neil Arce, in a civil ceremony which they opted to scale down due to safety protocols.