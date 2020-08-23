WATCH: Wonder Woman faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures on Sunday (Manila time) released the second trailer of the upcoming movie “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The less than three-minute clip gave fans an exciting look of what happens when Gal Gadot’s Diana a.k.a. Wonder Woman finally faces off with Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

It also shows more scenes between Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who seemingly perished during her fight with Ares during World War I.

“We’ve been so dedicated to bringing you another amazing chapter of Wonder Woman’s story. It’s bigger, grander, with every detail perfected,” said Gadot on Instagram.

“We busted our butts off for this film and we want to thank you, the fans, for your patience. And we can’t wait to share it all with you in theaters. Until then, enjoy the second trailer,” she added.

Despite the trailer release, the movie’s official release date has yet to be announced.

Director Patty Jenkins returns for the Wonder Woman sequel, with a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.