Gary V offers message of hope amid pandemic in repeat of digital concert

MANILA — Without question, Gary Valenciano has turned into more than just a singer; he is one of the country’s best, whose uplifting music many turn to in times of dire need.

It was in 2018 when he survived not just open heart surgery but also cancer, giving him even more reason to remain steadfast in his faith — faith that has seeped into his performances long before his health scares, but even moreso afterwards, elevating them from simple entertainment.

During the repeat of his highly successful “Faith, Hope, Love” digital concert, held this Saturday on Facebook for donations towards helping Filipinos during this pandemic, the Kapamilya music icon yet again hoped that people listen to his music not merely with their ears, but also with their hearts.

It was a concert filled with inspirational music, surprising dance numbers, and amazing guest performers, all closed out by the heart-tugging rendition of his “Ililigtas Ka Niya” hit, previously released last last March featuring more than 20 artists, including the likes of Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jaya, and Lea Salonga.

“You know there’s something that happens when artists come together in a song, believing in the message that the song can give to people,” Valenciano said, before playing “Ililigtas Ka Niya.”

“May this song be a message that comes not just from my heart, but from every artist who took part in what you’re about to hear and what you’re about to see," he added.

The concert also doubled as a tribute for Gina Lopez, the beloved Filipino philanthropist and environmentalist who passed away last year.

The second "Faith, Hope, Love" lasted for more than 2 hours and is available for repeat viewing on Facebook (follow this link). It will also be aired on Kapamilya Channel (11 p.m.) this Sunday.

Ways to donate can be found on the link to the stream.