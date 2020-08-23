WATCH: Behind the scenes from James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

The DC FanDome event on Sunday (Manila time) gave fans a first look at the characters of the second installment of “The Suicide Squad.”

Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

It also features Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío and Juan Diego Botto.

Aside from the clip with the ultimate character reveals, the event also provided a sneak peek behind the scenes of the movie.

“The Suicide Squad” is scheduled to hit cinemas in the Philippines in 2021.