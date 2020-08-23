Sarah Geronimo sings 'Tagu-Taguan' for the first time on 'ASAP'

Sarah Geronimo performed “Tagu-Taguan” on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

It was the first time she sang the track on the show since it was released as part of her “This 15 Me” album two years ago.

The song is a collaboration with rapper J. Makata, who virtually joined Geronimo during the performance.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.