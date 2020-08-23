Pia Wurtzbach convinced niece Lara is her lucky charm

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach is convinced that her niece Lara is her lucky charm in life.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared that a lot of good things happened to her after her sister gave birth to Lara five years ago.

“Back in 2014 when Sarah was pregnant with Lara, I flew to the UK over the Christmas period to wait for Sarah to give birth. Pero wala. Hintay ako ng hintay. Nag new year na, di parin sya lumalabas,” she said.

Wurtzbach said she really wanted to wait and be there when it happens but her sister urged her to return to the Philippines already since she had to prepare for the Binibining Pilipinas screening at the time.

“So I left and flew back to Manila. The day I became an official candidate for 2015, Lara was born. Tapos nag sunod sunod na yung swerte ko for that year and moving forward,” she said.

Fast forward to present time, Wurtzbach said she is elated to see how Lara is growing up as a good kid.

“Nakakatuwang makita na sobrang generous nya sa friends nya, lagi syang nag shashare kahit ng pagkain,” she said.

Wurtzbach said her niece is also very talented and loves to sing and dance.

Being the doting aunt that she is, Wurtzbach shared to her followers a video of Lara performing “Let It Go” from the animated film “Frozen” hoping it could brighten everyone’s day.

“I love watching these videos lalo na pag naho-home sick ako or nabuburn out sa trabaho,” she said.

Watch the video below to see what Wurtzbach is talking about.