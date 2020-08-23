Movie of Xian Lim, Alex Gonzaga, Kylie Verzosa is top trending film in Netflix PH

MANILA – The movie of Xian Lim, Alex Gonzaga and Kylie Verzosa became the top trending movie on Netflix Philippines the day after it debuted in the streaming platform.

Delighted by the good news, all three stars took to Instagram to express how grateful they are to everyone who watched the film and made it number one.

“Praise God!!! After debuting yesterday we are now #1 trending on Netflix PH today!!! Napakasaya ng puso namin at ibinigay nyo po ang 1hr30mins ng inyong oras para manood sa amin!! Congrats to the whole team lalo na kay Direk RC and of course kay Sarah and Nathan ng buhay ni Stacey,” Gonzaga said.

Lim, for his part, thanked all the viewers for allowing their characters to touch their hearts. He also paid tribute to his co-stars and everyone who made the film possible.

“Congrats (Alex and Kylie) and to everyone involved sa project na ito! Excited lang talaga kami sa project na ito and we're so happy sa outcome at feedback ng mga tao,” he said.

Verzosa also said her thanks and invited those who have not seen the movie to spare it some time and enjoy the film.

Titled “Love the Way U Lie,” the film was directed by RC delos Reyes and co-produced by Viva Films and TinCan.

Based on its trailer, the movie was about a clairvoyant woman who helps a widower move on by being the medium of his dead wife.

Still mourning the death of his wife Sarah (Verzosa), Nathan (Lim) has a chance encounter with Stacey (Gonzaga), who is instantly smitten with him.

Their meeting somehow awakens Stacey’s fifth sense. She is just as surprised when she starts hearing Sarah’s voice, leading her to answer correctly Nathan’s questions about facts that only his late wife would know.

Stacey agrees to help Sarah in her mission: to guide Nathan towards letting go and starting anew.

Complicating the goal is Stacey’s growing feelings for Nathan, whom she believes is only drawn to her because of her connection with Sarah.

While the trailer appears to reveal many of the film’s plot points, it remains a mystery why Sarah’s ghost can only speak to Stacey.

The film was supposed to be part of the first Metro Manila Summer Film Festival this year.