Morissette opens 'ASAP' with acoustic version of 'Proud Mary'

Morissette Amon opened “ASAP Natin ‘To” with a bang on Sunday.

Showing off her vocal range, Amon impressed netizens with her acoustic version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”

Following her performance, Amon quickly trended on Twitter Philippines.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.