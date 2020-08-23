Jerrold Tarog reacts to indefinite postponement of 'Darna' movie

MANILA – Filmmaker Jerrold Tarog finally broke his silence following the announcement that the production for the upcoming movie “Darna” has been "postponed indefinitely" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter on Saturday, Tarog shared ABS-CBN’s official statement regarding the matter and wrote: “Long-delayed announcement. Somewhat delayed retweet.”

He also answered one netizen who asked how far along were they in shooting the film right before its production was put on hold.

“15 shooting days or 40 minutes rough cut. Plus some...big plans. Welp,” he said.

Based on his Instagram updates, their 15th day of filming happened last March 7 just a week before government authorities imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, ABS-CBN said the "Darna" project starring Jane de Leon has been shelved, citing the "impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas."

The Kapamilya network was quick to add, however, that it still holds the rights to "Darna."

"We are committed to following production guidelines under the 'new normal' and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines," ABS-CBN said.

"We are still in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis that makes it also difficult to assess when cinemas will recover and see audiences returning," it added.

ABS-CBN thanked the cast, staff, and production crew for "all the hard work they put into the project."

The multimedia conglomerate also expressed gratitude to "Darna" creator Mars Ravelo, fans, and the public "for their unrelenting support and understanding."

Cameras started rolling for the "Darna" movie last January, with De Leon as the lead star and Tarog as director.

Tarog officially became part of "Darna" in October 2018 after replacing original director Erik Matti, who departed from the project due to "creative differences" with producer Star Cinema.

De Leon, meanwhile, took over the "Darna" role from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who were both attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries.