It's here! Sneak peek of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut

The trailer of the original director's cut of “Justice League” a.k.a. the "Snyder Cut" was finally revealed at the DC FanDome on Sunday (Manila time).

Set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the trailer offers a first look at director Zack Snyder’s much-demanded cut of 2017's "Justice League” which never made to theaters.

It gives a glimpse of Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash as they band together to fight one of the most powerful villains in the DC comics universe.

Snyder’s version will be divided into four hour-long episodes of the ensemble superhero movie.

They are slated to hit HBO Max in 2021.

Watch the trailer below: