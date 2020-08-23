'Iba Yan' holds graduation ceremony for beneficiaries of Wipe Every Tear

MANILA - Angel Locsin's "Iba Yan" held a special graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of a foundation which helps give women a new life.

According to Rebecca Angeles, the program director of Wipe Every Tear, the foundation helps to give trafficked women and girls a new chance in life.

Aside from providing them with education, they are also given livelihood trainings.

Locsin talked with Claire Abayon and Mirasol Villegas, two of Wipe Every Tear's foundation.

Both Abayon and Villegas used to work in night clubs, until they were given a chance to turn over a new leaf.

After years of staying in the foundation's "Love House", both of them now have a college degree.

However, due to the pandemic, Abayon, Villegas and the other graduates living in the Love House didn't get to have a graduation ceremony.

Iba 'Yan also helped them and the other graduates from Wipe Every Tear to look for jobs.