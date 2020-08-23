Gary V's digital concert raises P1.2-M for 'Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig'

MANILA - In less than 24 hours, Gary Valenciano's digital concert raised more than a million for ABS-CBN's "Pantawid ng Pag-ibig".

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Valenciano said his "Faith Hope Love" digital concert has raised a total of P1,247,177 for the beneficiaries of ABS-CBN Foundation.

"On behalf of all those who have helped and will be helped by these donations...thank you, mga Kapamilya," he wrote.

The second "Faith, Hope, Love" lasted for more than 2 hours and is available for repeat viewing on Facebookl. It will also be aired on Kapamilya Channel (11 p.m.) this Sunday.

Ways to donate can be found on the link to the stream.