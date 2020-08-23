Former 'PGT' finalist wows BTS with dance cover of 'Dynamite'

MANILA – “Pilipinas Got Talent” season 5 finalist Mastermind could not believe it after K-pop idols BTS noticed their dance cover of “Dynamite.”

On Instagram, Mastermind gushed about this and wrote: “BTS NOTICED OUR DANCE COVER ON TIKTOK!! GOOD MORNINGGGGGGGG!!!”

Based on Mastermind’s post, BTS was impressed by their dance cover that it prompted the Korean stars to leave a comment on their TikTok entry.

“Dynamite” is BTS’ new single which recently set a record for having the biggest music video premiere in YouTube history.

The disco track is their first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year.

It features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song. You can check out the full music vide below: