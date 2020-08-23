Ellen Adarna responds to Instagram user who made fun of her singing

MANILA – Ellen Adarna was unable to help herself after a netizen made fun of her singing, the video of which she shared on Instagram.

According to the netizen, she could not understand a word that Adarna said as she sang Coldplay’s “Yellow” while also playing the piano.

“Goshhhh wala naman ako naintindihan sa kinanta mo! Parang lashing ang peg,” the Instagram user wrote.

Obviously annoyed by the comment, Adarna replied and said: “So who’s problem is it kung wala kang na comprehend?”

Turning sarcastic, Adarna added: “Don’t worry dai, the universe will adjust itself for you so you will be able to understand everything that is confusing you.”

After going on hiatus from showbiz for nearly three years, Adarna has been busy spending her time at her home in Cebu.

She previously said in an interview that she has no plans of returning to the limelight anytime soon, as she embraces an important role behind the cameras.

"I don't want to say, like, forever, right? But definitely, not in the next seven years," she said.

Her reason? "I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom."

Nonetheless, Adarna continues to entertain her followers through her social media updates.