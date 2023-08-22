BTS' V joins NewJeans in dancing to the rising K-pop girl group's hit single 'Hype Boy.' Screenshots from video on NewJeans' Instagram

Here's a treat for both ARMYs and Bunnies: V of K-pop sensation BTS joined NewJeans in dancing to the rising girl group's hit song "Hype Boy," as seen in a video posted on Tuesday.

On Instagram, NewJeans published a clip showing the BTS star doing the "Hype Boy" dance challenge with members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

"Hype 'V'oy with #BTS #V ," the group wrote in the caption.

BTS and NewJeans come from the same entertainment company, Hybe, but under different sub-labels.

V recently worked with renowned K-pop producer Min Hee-jin, who heads NewJeans' label, for his solo debut album, which is scheduled for release on September 8.

"Hype Boy" is a song from NewJeans' self-titled debut extended play, which dropped in 2022.

