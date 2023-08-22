Selena Gomez set to release new song 'Single Soon'

International pop star Selena Gomez is set to release a new song on Friday, August 25, she confirmed in a social media post.

According to Gomez, she will be dropping her new song "Single Soon."

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3 (Selena Gomez album 3), I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Pre-save it now. 😘," she said.

In 2020, Gomez released her third album "Rare," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200.



Her last single "My Mind & Me" came out last year.



Gomez started her career as a child actor for "Barney & Friends" with Demi Lovato and went on to become an actress for Disney, as well as a singer.

