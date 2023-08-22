Rocksteddy performs latest single 'Sorbetes' on 'It's Showtime

MANILA -- OPM rock band Rocksteddy debuted its latest single "Sorbetes" on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

The group led by Teddy Corpuz, one of co-hosts of "It 's Showtime," said "Sorbetes" will be available on all music streaming platforms on Friday, August 25.

"Yung inspiration kapag tinititigan ako ni Jas, para kang natutunaw," explained Corpuz, referring to his wife, Jasmine.

"Inspiration nun para sa mga mahal natin sa buhay na konting tingin lang, konting titig lang parang ay (natutunaw ka na)."