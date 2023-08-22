Richard Quan ends 'The Iron Heart' journey as Atlas

Actor Richard Quan has ended his journey as Atlas in the latest episode of "The Iron Heart" on August 22, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actor Richard Quan has ended his journey as Atlas in the latest episode of "The Iron Heart" on Monday.

In an encounter with Apollo (Richard Gutierrez), the protagonist tried to extract his relation with Eros (Jake Cuenca).

In another surprise, it was Eros who shot Atlas and he probed why Apollo was in the encounter.

Apollo revealed that he is now the leader of Tatsulok.

It was earlier unveiled that Atlas and Bro. Joseph (JM de Guzman) are members of the group Altare.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

