MANILA — The restored and remastered comedy classic "Home Along Da Riles Da Movie" will kick off Philippine Film Industry Month this September.

The screening is part of the Film Development Council of the Philippines' (FDCP) set of film-related events, industry gatherings, free movie screenings, and talkback sessions.

With the theme “Tuloy pa rin ang Tawanan,” this year’s celebration aims to "pay tribute to the iconic Filipino comedians who took part in shaping and nurturing our popular culture."

“As history and international surveys have shown time and time again, the strength of the Filipino people has deep roots in humor, positivity, and comedy. And for that, in this year's PFIM, we'd like to highlight the great comedic icons of our nation,” said Tirso Cruz III, chairman and CEO of the FDCP.

Here is the list of activities for the Philippine Film Industry Month 2023:

Sept. 1 - Philippine Film Industry Month Opening Ceremony

To kick-off the month-long celebration, a special screening of the restored and remastered comedy classic “Home Along Da Riles Da Movie” will be held at the Red Carpet Shangri-La Plaza Cinema 1 right after the presentation of the lineup of events prepared by the FDCP. The opening ceremony will be hosted by standup comedian James Caraan.

Sept. 5 - Sine Halakhak Open Air Screening

The FDCP will host an outdoor screening of the films “Ang Tanging Ina” directed by Wenn Deramas and “Here Comes the Bride” directed by Chris Martinez at the Rizal Open Air Auditorium.

Sept. 6 to 28 - Cinematheque Screenings and Film Talks

FDCP Cinematheque Centres Nationwide will host the screenings of the films under the Sine Halakhak banner, along with this year’s lineup of Sine Kabataan short films, to make them available to not just the audiences in Metro Manila but also those in the regions.

Here is the list of titles that will be screened in FDCP Cinematheque Centres:

“Baby O!”

“Ang Tanging Ina”

“Kimmy Dora”

“Here Comes the Bride”

“Isprikitik Walastik”

“Mr. Suave”

“D'Lucky Ones”

“Ang Mga Kidnapper ni Ronnie Lazaro”

“Ang Pangarap kong Holdap”

“Babae sa Septic Tank 1”

“Die Beautiful”

“Petrang Kabayo”

“Ang Tatay kong Nanay”

Talkback sessions on comedy films are also set to be conducted "to delve more into our understanding of the art and how humor and laughter go beyond the entertainment value it serves for each generation of Filipinos."

Sept. 9, 10 and 16 - Academedia Screenings and Talks

Academedia, which aims to provide a platform for student filmmakers to showcase and exhibit their films, will feature a curated selection of documentary films from Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), University of the Philippines-Mindanao, and West Visayas State University.

Sept. 11 to 17 - PFIM x PCIM Present: Sine Singkwenta

“Sine Singkwenta,” an initiative made possible through the FDCP’s partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP), aims to encourage the return of Filipinos to the cinemas and theaters by showcasing a curated lineup of local and international films for only P50.

More details on “Sine Singkwenta” will be released by the FDCP soon.

Sept. 16 - Philippine Film Industry Month Gala Night

The highlight of the month, the PFIM Gala Night, is set to happen at the Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan City.

Featuring performances from Sheryn Regis, Michael Pangilinan, Frenchie Dy, and Bituin Escalante, the PFIM Gala Night will be hosted by Robi Domingo and will highlight some of the most memorable comedy films that have been etched in the psyche of the Filipino community.

Sept. 22 to 24 - Sine Kabataan Screenings and Talkbacks

The finalists of the 6th edition of FDCP’s Sine Kabataan Short Film Festival will have the Philippine premiere of their short film entries at the Red Carpet Shangri-La Plaza Cinema 1.

Prior to the showcase of their films, the finalists received a production grant worth P100,000 from the FDCP. They also underwent a series of film labs under the guidance of some of the industry’s finest filmmakers.

The competing short films will be screened from September 22 to 24 in Shangri-La.

Sept. 24 - Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino presents “John and Marsha”

Through the inter-agency partnership of FDCP with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Metropolitan Theater, and ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula, the program, Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino, holds the screening of “John & Marsha ‘85 Sa Probinsya.”

Sept. 27 - PFIM x PCIM: Brocka, Bernal and Diaz-Abaya: A Talk on Filipino Masters of Cinema

Through its Film School program, the FDCP is set to hold a discussion on the works and contributions of National Artists for Film Lino Brocka, Ishmael Bernal, and Marilou Diaz-Abaya to the film industry and how these contributions transcend into the present generation.

Sept. 27 - “Sugat sa Ugat” Premiere Screening

National Artist for Film Ishmael Bernal’s “Sugat sa Ugat” will have its premiere screening in Cinematheque Centres nationwide on September 27. The film, starring Christopher De Leon and Hilda Koronel, tells the story of how greed, passion, and desire become the root of discontent in the changing world.

Sept. 29 - PFIM x PCIM: DGPI and FDCP Film Pitch

In partnership with the FDCP, the DGPI is set to conduct a Film Pitch event for Filipino producers, filmmakers, post-production companies, distributors, government agencies, and industry stakeholders. Through a speed dating format, this event aims to help the participants match their projects with possible collaborators, financers, and partners.

Prior to the actual pitching, the pitch participants will undergo a Film Pitch Workshop at Cinematheque Centre Manila on September 16.

Sept. 29 - Philippine Film Industry Month Closing Ceremony



Capping off the month-long festivities, the FDCP will officially close the 3rd PFIM through a closing ceremony on September 29 by honoring some of the icons of Philippine comedy.

The closing event also serves as an opportunity to honor and thank all the partners, stakeholders, and filmmakers who supported the Philippine film industry.

“We're excited for you to join us in revisiting our rich film heritage as well as developing a deeper appreciation of our film industry,” Cruz said. “So block out these dates in your calendar and see you there!”

