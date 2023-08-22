Lucena declares Pura Luka Vega persona non grata

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

MANILA -- More cities have declared controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega persona non grata, with Lucena City in Quezon joining the list.

In a statement, Lucena councilor Baste Brizuela announced that city officials have agreed to pass a resolution declaring Amadeus Fernando Pagenta, the official name of Pura Luka Vega, as persona non grata effective Tuesday.

"Kaisa kami ng buong sambayanang Pilipino sa pagtindig sa tama at pagprotekta ng integridad ng bawat isa," Brizuela said in a statement.

Pura last month drew flak for her performance of “Ama Namin” while wearing a Black Nazarene costume. The act was denounced as "blasphemous."

The drag artist has already been declared persona non grata in Laguna, Bukidnon, General Santos City, Floridablanca in Pampanga, Toboso in Negros Occidental and in the city of Manila.

Cebu City, Dinagat Islands, and Occidental Mindoro officials have also announced that the drag artist is unwelcome in their respective localities and provinces.

