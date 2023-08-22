LOOK: Netizens swoon over Angeline Quinto’s son

MANILA – Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto shared cute snaps of her son Sylvio on social media, much to the delight of netizens.

Quinto took to Instagram to share her growing boy, who wore a casual varsity jacket in a mall.

“Sylvio, please don't grow up too fast,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, netizens could not help but gush over the one-year-old child of Quinto and her fiance Nonrev Daquina.

“Pogi naman ng batang to,” one commenter said.

“Ahhhh binata na ang baby,” another user jokingly commented.

Sylvio turned one last April with a farm-themed birthday celebration.

Quinto welcomed her baby boy on April 27, 2022.

In June, the “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstay performer also revealed that she has a song for her son in her latest album.

“Sa mga albums na ginawa ko, gusto ko always related sa journey ko,” Quinto said. “From a simple girl, unti-unti kong natupad ang dreams ko, hanggang sa naging nanay na ako, then nu’ng nawala si Mama Bob [her adoptive mother] in 2020.”



RELATED VIDEO