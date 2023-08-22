MANILA – A new detail emerged in the controversial hosting of Korean star Seo In-guk fan meet in Manila after Kristel Fulgar revealed that the event's Korean technical director threatened to leave if she would not be replaced.

The fan meet made headlines locally not just because of the popular Korean star but also because of the last-minute decision to replace Fulgar, who was first announced as the host of the event, with Karen Bordador.

Fulgar, in an earlier vlog, explained that her perceived lack of enthusiasm during rehearsal was the reason why her hosting stint for the Manila fan meet of Seo was cancelled.

Over the weekend, the former “Goin’ Bulilit” star sought to put an end to speculations about the controversy, saying the Filipino crew and organizers fought to keep her but it was the Korean director who had the final say.

“Nagmamatigas 'yung Filipino director and 'yung organizer na huwag ako palitan doon sa Korean technical director. Pero nakita ko kung gaano talaga siya naninindigan na palitan ako. At sabi pa niya, ‘Kung hindi iyan papalitan, ako aalis,’” the actress said.

To ease the tension, the content creator decided to step back from hosting and just watch the event with other fans.

“So, shokot [takot] si Ante niyo! Ayoko namang mag-cause ng gulo, kasi lahat nai-stress na. Interpreter niya nga, hindi niya nga malaman kung paano i-interpret in a nicer way 'yung sinasabi ng Korean director na 'yun, e. So, ako, okay na, tama na. I’ll give way huwag lang magkagulo or huwag lang ma-delay,” she continued.

“Alam ko kahihiyan 'yung pagdadaanan ko pagkatapos nun, pero sige na, kung sa sinasabi naman ng Korean director na para sa ikagaganda ng show, sige na,” Fulgar said.

“Feeling ko nga, mas gusto ko pa 'yung mas maging maganda 'yung show kesa producers Kasi, I’m not after the money. I’m not after the business. Gusto ko lang talaga maging successful si Seo In Guk and mapasaya mga fans. That’s it.”

She also clarified that she did not ask for a second chance.

“Clear ko lang din na hindi ako humingi ng second chance. I expected a second chance kasi baka na-realize nila na may nagpunta na bumili ng ticket para sa 'kin,” she said.

Meanwhile, local promoter Epic Events has also addressed the controversy, saying that the decision to remove Fulgar as the host was not from their end.

"We exhausted all efforts to have her part of the program; even to just have one song number/duet with (Seo In-guk) for the fans but as mentioned in the vlog, the decision to have her no longer host was not from our end," the organizer said.

Epic Events thanked Fulgar for her professionalism despite what happened.

The actress still had one-on-one interaction with Seo before the program started.

Aside from the opportunity to have photos and videos with her idol, she and Seo also did a duet of his song "All For You."

