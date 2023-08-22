MANILA -- Japanese singer-songwriter Joji will be bringing his "Pandemonium" world tour to the Philippines.

The local stop of his concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 28.

Tickets to his show will be on sale on September 2, Saturday, at 10 a.m. local time via jojimusic.com.

The last time Joji was in the Philippines was in February as part of the lineup of PLUS63 Festival Cebu.

Before that, he also performed before his Filipino fans in December during the Manila leg of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds festival.

Joji, whose wildly popular single “Glimpse of Us” was a pop culture moment, is arguably one of the internet’s most well-loved personalities.

The singer-producer and rapper-comedian boasts over 5 billion streams to date, making him one of the most widely streamed artists of the digital era of music.