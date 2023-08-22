Award-winning Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez graces 'TV Patrol' as a Celebrity Star Patroller for the first time. Gutierrez top bills ABS-CBN's 'Dirty Linen' series, which is now not its final week. Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez credited the team behind the primetime series "Dirty Linen" for its success as the revenge drama is set to conclude this week.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta talaga at pagmamahal ng mga ka-Dirty pero it's only because of our directors and the writers, and staff of Dreamscape na talagang napupuri kami pero in truth talagang teamwork siya," Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga cast members, kasi ang laking bagay na sila 'yung mga kasama mo," she added.

Gutierrez said she is looking forward to the viewers' reaction to the show's ending.

"Gusto ko ring mapanood 'yung finale and at the same time, bittersweet kasi siyempre tatapusin na 'yung kwento ng 'Dirty Linen' na talagang inabangan din namin. Marami rin talagang nakasama sa kwento ng 'Dirty Linen' so bittersweet," the show's lead star said.

"Excited ako roon sa ending kasi alam kong ang daming sinusubukang hulaan kung paano matatapos 'yung kwento at excited ako sa magiging reaksyon ng mga tao," she added.

After Donya Cielo's (Tessie Tomas) death, Carlos (John Arcilla) declared an all-out war with #TeamResbak, composed of Alexa (Gutierrez), Lala (Jennica Garcia), Max (Christian Bables), and Olan (Joel Torre).

Gutierrez thanked the fans for their support and hopes that they would be satisfied with Alexa's fate in the finale.

"Grabe talaga 'yung suporta, simula nung unang trailer pa lang na lumabas at ngayon sa ending na 'pag nasa labas ako, nagmamakaawa sila na huwag munang tapusin. Nakakatuwa talaga and I hope they enjoy the finale kasi it's really something to look forward to at dumarami pa ang pasabog na eksena," she said.

“Dirty Linen,” now down to its last week, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

