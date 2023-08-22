Is there still hope for a JaneNella GL project?

Photo from Janella Salvador's Instagram account.

MANILA — "Wait lang, guys."

This was the response of actress Janella Salvador when asked about a possible girls' love project with "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon.

In a TikTok live on Sunday night, Salvador and de Leon reunited and was asked if they would still be doing a project centered on lesbian love.

"Relax lang kayo, kaka-live nga lang namin eh," de Leon said in response to the question.

Salvador is still hopeful that the GL project would still be possible.

"Magtiwala kayo sa 'min. Ang masasabi ko lang, what's meant to be, will be," she said.

The pair's chemistry emerged as one of the surprises of the show, even as de Leon's Darna and Salvador's Valentina were fated to be mortal enemies. The "Darlentina" tandem attracted an active and creative fandom that rooted for both actresses.

The two actresses earlier expressed their openness for a possible GL project.

