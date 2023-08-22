MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video of Gello Marquez's single "Penpen."

The more than four-minute video was uploaded last Friday on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The music video featured former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ashley del Mundo and BGYO member Akira Morishita.

"Penpen" was composed by Allan G. Alveyra Jr. and produced by Christian Martinez. It was released last August 18 in all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Marquez joined ABS-CBN's "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and was also part of the hit series "He's Into Her."