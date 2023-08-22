MANILA – Award-winning director Erik Matti has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming series starring Judy Ann Santos and Edu Manzano.

Matti took to Instagram to hint at the concept of the still-unnamed project, which tackles the showbiz industry.

“@dondonmonteverde and I always wanted to do a show or a movie that tells the story of the showbiz industry without the sugarcoating. We wanted to present the entertainment industry in its true form. Not just the best side of it but also the worst,” he wrote in the caption.

Matti said he hoped to give spotlight on the egos, insecurities, dreams, and sacrifices of those working in the entertainment scene.

“The nastiness and the chaos. All included for everyone to see how this is a world we love to hate but also a world we hate to love. No justification. No excuses,” he continued.

According to Matti, they started filming in October 2022 and it took many months to wrap up the shooting as it was difficult to put all the cast members in one frame.

“I’m glad we made it in one piece. Happy last day! Can’t wait to show you this riot of a show,” he said.

Aside from Santos and Manzano, RK Bagatsing and veteran actress Gina Alajar are also part of the series.

"It's a very, very challenging character. Masaya 'yung cast, ang saya nung set. Nakakaaliw. Basically nakakaaliw itong series na ito. It's very, very different that's why I accepted the project kasi sobrang ibang-iba talaga siya sa lahat ng teleserye na ginawa ko. And when I say lahat, lahat," Santos said last February.

Dubbed as the "Queen of Teleseryes," Santos was last seen on television as a guest host of the morning show “Magandang Buhay” last year.

In 2020, Santos hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award-winning actress last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.”

