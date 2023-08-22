Andrea Brillantes not keen on new relationship right now

Screenshot.

MANILA — Actress Andrea Brillantes is not keen on looking for a new relationship right now.

In her YouTube channel, Brillantes played the game "Date or Pass" noting how careful she is right now about relationships.

"As you all know, it's only been a couple of months na naging single ako and I am not looking for a man, or a commitment, or a boyfriend, as of right now," she said.

"So, the term 'jojowain' is just too serious for me. Ayoko ng ganoon eh. And, of course, ayoko lang maulit 'yung before na sabi ko totropahin and then he became my boyfriend. Hindi na tayo for the memes."

Playing the game along with Criza Taa, Danica Ontengco, and Bea Borres, Brillantes admitted that he once dated one of the guys in the list but it was not clear who the person is.

According to her former boyfriend Ricci Rivero, he and Brillantes officially broke up in May after a year being together.

