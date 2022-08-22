Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson in the US series ‘Monarch.’ Screenshot



Iñigo Pascual is seen in his first major role in a Hollywood project in the trailer of “Monarch,” a Fox series starring Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

In the preview released over the weekend, Pascual as his character Ace Grayson says, “We’re just like any other super-famous, over-privileged, always-in-the-public-eye family.”

“Monarch” follows the story of the Romans, the “first family” of country music in the US.

As Ace, Pascual portrays a third-generation Roman — an adopted son of Nicky (Anna Friel) — who aspires to become a successful singer like his grandparents and mother.

The family drama includes a criminal twist, as hinted in the trailer.

The official synopsis of “Monarch” reads: “The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Trace Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty.

“But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

The series will premiere on September 11 on Fox TV.

