Photos from Shaniah Rollo.

MANILA — Former "Ireland's Got Talent" contestant Shaniah Rollo hopes to reassure listeners with her new song "Just Stay."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Rollo said it's normal to overthink and people should never feel that what they felt was wrong.

"We crave to hear words that make us feel reassured na our partner won’t leave us. I think we all deserve to think that from time to time. Other people think that it’s rather annoying to answer questions like that," Rollo said.

"I think that a lot of people deal with a lot of overthinking and I guess it normalizes that. It gives them the kind of way to think na normal lang ‘yung nafi-feel nila na nag-o-overthink sila, na deserve nilang makarinig ng mga bagay na maka-fix nun," she added.

Inspired by her love encounter when she was 14 years old, Rollo said people deserve to be loved in any way as we deal with a lot of hardships.

"It just takes away the fear from them na baka mamaya mawala po ‘yung partner nila … a lot of people are dealing with anxiety as well like they cannot sleep at night," the singer said.

"I think it affects how they react in a relationship like if they’re gonna be aggressive like obviously some people gets aggressive or they have trust issues. It kinda affects on how they act in relationships and their emotions as well," she added.

Asked for her advice to overthinkers, Rollo said: "If you can’t get it, work on yourself more. Maybe you deserve someone else. You deserve someone that cares about your mental state and feeds your mental needs."

Released under RJA productions, "Just Stay" is now available on all streaming platforms online.

